Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT) Shares Sold by WINTON GROUP Ltd

WINTON GROUP Ltd lowered its stake in shares of Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT) by 1.4% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 18,481 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 270 shares during the quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd’s holdings in Euronet Worldwide were worth $1,684,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Euronet Worldwide by 12.4% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 69,794 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,688,000 after acquiring an additional 7,721 shares during the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC raised its stake in Euronet Worldwide by 13.3% during the second quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 2,940 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $282,000 after purchasing an additional 345 shares during the period. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Euronet Worldwide by 16.7% in the 2nd quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC now owns 4,497 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $431,000 after purchasing an additional 642 shares during the last quarter. Scout Investments Inc. grew its stake in shares of Euronet Worldwide by 82.1% during the 2nd quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 82,944 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $7,948,000 after buying an additional 37,383 shares during the period. Finally, Telemus Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Euronet Worldwide by 25.0% during the 2nd quarter. Telemus Capital LLC now owns 5,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $460,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.91% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:EEFT opened at $98.52 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 185.89 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a 50 day moving average of $91.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $95.20. Euronet Worldwide, Inc. has a 52-week low of $61.27 and a 52-week high of $167.64. The company has a quick ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87.

Euronet Worldwide (NASDAQ:EEFT) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The business services provider reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.59. Euronet Worldwide had a net margin of 1.33% and a return on equity of 12.31%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Euronet Worldwide, Inc. will post 2.18 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Euronet Worldwide in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $101.00 target price on the stock. BidaskClub raised Euronet Worldwide from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 target price on shares of Euronet Worldwide in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. SunTrust Banks raised their price target on shares of Euronet Worldwide from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, Northland Securities reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Euronet Worldwide in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Euronet Worldwide has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $117.00.

Euronet Worldwide Profile

Euronet Worldwide, Inc provides payment and transaction processing and distribution solutions to financial institutions, retailers, service providers, and individual consumers worldwide. The company's Electronic Fund Transfer (EFT) Processing segment provides electronic payment solutions, including automated teller machine (ATM) cash withdrawal and deposit services, ATM network participation, outsourced ATM and point-of-sale (POS) management solutions, credit and debit card outsourcing, card issuing, and merchant acquiring services.

