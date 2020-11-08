Toronto Dominion Bank Sells 1,997,464 Shares of Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS)

Toronto Dominion Bank lowered its holdings in Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS) by 98.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 25,062 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 1,997,464 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank’s holdings in Exact Sciences were worth $2,555,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. increased its holdings in Exact Sciences by 3.8% during the third quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 129,761 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $13,229,000 after buying an additional 4,768 shares during the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp grew its stake in shares of Exact Sciences by 16.4% during the 3rd quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 3,057 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $312,000 after acquiring an additional 430 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its holdings in Exact Sciences by 277.6% in the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 30,860 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $3,114,000 after acquiring an additional 22,687 shares during the last quarter. Heritage Investors Management Corp increased its holdings in Exact Sciences by 54.6% in the 3rd quarter. Heritage Investors Management Corp now owns 59,407 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $6,057,000 after acquiring an additional 20,991 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nicolet Bankshares Inc. purchased a new stake in Exact Sciences during the third quarter valued at about $204,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.15% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EXAS opened at $123.97 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $104.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $89.66. The company has a market capitalization of $18.52 billion, a P/E ratio of -56.09 and a beta of 1.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 6.35 and a quick ratio of 6.04. Exact Sciences Co. has a 1-year low of $35.25 and a 1-year high of $141.90.

Exact Sciences (NASDAQ:EXAS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 1st. The medical research company reported ($1.46) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.51) by ($0.95). Exact Sciences had a negative return on equity of 11.71% and a negative net margin of 25.27%. The company had revenue of $408.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $337.43 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.31) EPS. Exact Sciences’s quarterly revenue was up 86.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Exact Sciences Co. will post -1.54 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Torsten Hoof sold 7,964 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.90, for a total value of $676,143.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 9,981 shares in the company, valued at approximately $847,386.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Kevin T. Conroy sold 27,425 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.55, for a total transaction of $2,839,858.75. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 936,641 shares in the company, valued at $96,989,175.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 92,536 shares of company stock worth $9,337,914 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

EXAS has been the topic of several research reports. Benchmark boosted their price target on shares of Exact Sciences from $110.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Oppenheimer increased their target price on Exact Sciences from $115.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. BidaskClub upgraded Exact Sciences from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, September 26th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on Exact Sciences from $120.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, UBS Group downgraded Exact Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $125.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $125.50.

Exact Sciences Corporation provides cancer screening and diagnostic test products in the United States and internationally. The company offers Cologuard, a non-invasive stool-based DNA screening test to detect colorectal cancer and pre-cancer. It also provides Oncotype DX, a gene expression tests for breast, prostate, and colon cancers; and Oncotype DX AR-V7 Nucleus Detect Test, a liquid-based test for advanced stage prostate cancer.

