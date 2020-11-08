WINTON GROUP Ltd Has $1.74 Million Stake in HomeStreet, Inc. (NASDAQ:HMST)

WINTON GROUP Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of HomeStreet, Inc. (NASDAQ:HMST) by 66.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 67,639 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 27,031 shares during the quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd owned approximately 0.30% of HomeStreet worth $1,742,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in HomeStreet in the 1st quarter valued at $63,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of HomeStreet by 402.0% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 9,323 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $206,000 after purchasing an additional 7,466 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of HomeStreet in the third quarter valued at $270,000. Bowling Portfolio Management LLC bought a new position in shares of HomeStreet in the third quarter valued at about $277,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of HomeStreet during the 3rd quarter worth about $280,000. 85.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:HMST opened at $30.87 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $28.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.81. HomeStreet, Inc. has a 1 year low of $18.44 and a 1 year high of $34.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The company has a market capitalization of $697.80 million, a P/E ratio of 10.11 and a beta of 1.11.

HomeStreet (NASDAQ:HMST) last released its earnings results on Saturday, October 31st. The financial services provider reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.32. HomeStreet had a return on equity of 10.39% and a net margin of 16.89%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that HomeStreet, Inc. will post 3.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, November 6th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 5th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.94%. HomeStreet’s dividend payout ratio is 35.29%.

In other HomeStreet news, Director Mark Robert Patterson bought 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 29th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $29.79 per share, for a total transaction of $595,800.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 14,057 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $418,758.03. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Nancy D. Pellegrino bought 1,000 shares of HomeStreet stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 27th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $27.71 per share, for a total transaction of $27,710.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 1,811 shares in the company, valued at approximately $50,182.81. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired 37,000 shares of company stock worth $1,057,300 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 3.62% of the company’s stock.

HMST has been the topic of several research analyst reports. TheStreet raised shares of HomeStreet from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, August 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded HomeStreet from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $35.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Saturday, October 31st. ValuEngine downgraded HomeStreet from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded HomeStreet from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $33.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. Finally, B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 target price (up previously from $34.00) on shares of HomeStreet in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.33.

HomeStreet, Inc operates as the bank holding company for HomeStreet Bank, a state-chartered commercial bank that provides commercial and consumer banking services primarily in the Western United States. The company offers deposit and insurance products, private banking and cash management services, and other banking services.

