WINTON GROUP Ltd Sells 65,449 Shares of Core Laboratories (NYSE:CLB)

WINTON GROUP Ltd reduced its position in Core Laboratories (NYSE:CLB) by 37.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 111,152 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 65,449 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd owned approximately 0.25% of Core Laboratories worth $1,696,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of CLB. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Core Laboratories by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,693,148 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $95,365,000 after purchasing an additional 318,581 shares in the last quarter. AKO Capital LLP bought a new stake in shares of Core Laboratories during the second quarter worth about $27,011,000. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Core Laboratories by 137.3% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 876,426 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $9,062,000 after acquiring an additional 507,141 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Core Laboratories by 9.4% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 825,685 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $8,569,000 after acquiring an additional 71,029 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Douglas Lane & Associates LLC boosted its stake in Core Laboratories by 24.5% during the 3rd quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC now owns 527,590 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $8,051,000 after purchasing an additional 103,915 shares during the last quarter. 94.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CLB has been the subject of several research reports. ABN Amro upgraded Core Laboratories from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Core Laboratories from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 26th. Scotiabank lowered shares of Core Laboratories from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $19.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. Bank of America raised shares of Core Laboratories from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Core Laboratories from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.86.

Core Laboratories stock opened at $15.21 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.64, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.99. Core Laboratories has a fifty-two week low of $6.68 and a fifty-two week high of $48.99. The stock has a market cap of $676.69 million, a P/E ratio of -6.70, a PEG ratio of 4.04 and a beta of 3.15. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $15.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.42.

Core Laboratories (NYSE:CLB) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The oil and gas company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.02. Core Laboratories had a positive return on equity of 45.39% and a negative net margin of 19.02%. The business had revenue of $105.38 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $109.33 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.50 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 39.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Core Laboratories will post 0.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.26%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 23rd. Core Laboratories’s payout ratio is 2.23%.

About Core Laboratories

Core Laboratories N.V. provides reservoir description and production enhancement services and products to the oil and gas industry in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Reservoir Description and Production Enhancement segments. The Reservoir Description segment includes the characterization of petroleum reservoir rock, fluid, and gas samples to enhance production and improve recovery of oil and gas from its clients' reservoirs.

