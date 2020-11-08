WINTON GROUP Ltd Acquires 948 Shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

WINTON GROUP Ltd lifted its stake in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 72,167 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 948 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $1,739,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. acquired a new position in Bank of America in the second quarter valued at about $350,740,000. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its stake in shares of Bank of America by 94.2% in the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 14,883,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $348,432,000 after acquiring an additional 7,218,779 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Bank of America by 51.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 21,055,944 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $500,078,000 after acquiring an additional 7,164,156 shares during the last quarter. MUFG Securities EMEA plc raised its position in shares of Bank of America by 1,172.8% in the 2nd quarter. MUFG Securities EMEA plc now owns 3,348,712 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $79,532,000 after acquiring an additional 3,085,615 shares during the period. Finally, Epoch Investment Partners Inc. boosted its stake in Bank of America by 56.4% during the 2nd quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 7,858,952 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $186,650,000 after acquiring an additional 2,834,964 shares during the last quarter. 68.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on BAC shares. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Bank of America in a research report on Tuesday, September 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Bank of America from $26.00 to $27.50 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Bank of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $27.00 to $29.00 in a report on Thursday, September 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada set a $28.00 price objective on Bank of America and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Bank of America from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Bank of America currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $29.31.

Shares of BAC opened at $24.31 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $210.30 billion, a PE ratio of 12.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.56. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $24.33 and a 200-day moving average of $24.45. Bank of America Co. has a one year low of $17.95 and a one year high of $35.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.87.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $20.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.88 billion. Bank of America had a return on equity of 8.00% and a net margin of 19.50%. Bank of America’s quarterly revenue was down 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.75 EPS. Analysts expect that Bank of America Co. will post 1.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 24th. Investors of record on Friday, December 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 3rd. Bank of America’s payout ratio is presently 24.49%.

Bank of America Company Profile

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small- and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates in Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets segments.

