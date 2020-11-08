Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited (NASDAQ:HZNP) Shares Sold by WINTON GROUP Ltd

WINTON GROUP Ltd trimmed its holdings in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited (NASDAQ:HZNP) by 46.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 24,591 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 21,434 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd’s holdings in Horizon Therapeutics Public were worth $1,910,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of HZNP. IBM Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public by 46.3% during the third quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 6,281 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $488,000 after purchasing an additional 1,989 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new stake in Horizon Therapeutics Public in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $3,051,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public by 11.2% during the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 50,364 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,799,000 after buying an additional 5,089 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public by 16.8% during the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 424,456 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $23,591,000 after acquiring an additional 61,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio grew its holdings in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public by 21.8% during the 2nd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 24,529 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,363,000 after acquiring an additional 4,396 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.17% of the company’s stock.

In other Horizon Therapeutics Public news, EVP Daniel A. Camardo sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.76, for a total transaction of $268,660.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 30,829 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,366,434.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Paul W. Hoelscher sold 29,576 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.76, for a total value of $2,240,677.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 89,939 shares of company stock worth $6,997,568 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HZNP opened at $75.47 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $78.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $61.46. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 3.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited has a 52 week low of $23.81 and a 52 week high of $86.67. The stock has a market cap of $17.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.62, a PEG ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.32.

Horizon Therapeutics Public (NASDAQ:HZNP) last released its earnings results on Saturday, November 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.77. Horizon Therapeutics Public had a net margin of 43.55% and a return on equity of 25.66%. The company had revenue of $636.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $531.11 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.64 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 89.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited will post 3.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Guggenheim increased their price target on shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public from $64.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public from $70.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Horizon Therapeutics Public in a research note on Wednesday, September 9th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $110.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Horizon Therapeutics Public from $61.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price target on Horizon Therapeutics Public from $92.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Horizon Therapeutics Public presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $78.29.

Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited Company, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on researching, developing, and commercializing medicines that address unmet treatment needs for rare and rheumatic diseases in the United States and internationally. Its orphan and rheumatology marketed medicines include KRYSTEXXA, a medicine for the treatment of uncontrolled gout; RAVICTI for use as a nitrogen-binding agent for chronic management of adult and pediatric patients; PROCYSBI for nephropathic cystinosis, a rare and life-threatening metabolic disorder; ACTIMMUNE for chronic granulomatous disease; RAYOS for the treatment of multiple conditions, rheumatoid arthritis; BUPHENYL tablets for oral administration and BUPHENYL powder for oral, nasogastric, or gastrostomy tube administration; and QUINSAIR, a formulation of the antibiotic drug levofloxacin for the management of chronic pulmonary infections due to Pseudomonas aeruginosa in adult patients with cystic fibrosis.

