DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Grows Stake in Markel Co. (NYSE:MKL)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its position in Markel Co. (NYSE:MKL) by 4.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,326 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 58 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in Markel were worth $1,276,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AMG National Trust Bank purchased a new position in Markel during the second quarter valued at $1,414,000. UBS Group AG lifted its position in Markel by 48.4% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 12,459 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $11,502,000 after purchasing an additional 4,063 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Markel by 40.9% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 9,208 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $8,501,000 after purchasing an additional 2,674 shares in the last quarter. Hutchinson Capital Management CA lifted its position in Markel by 0.4% during the second quarter. Hutchinson Capital Management CA now owns 15,336 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $14,158,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB purchased a new position in Markel during the second quarter valued at $2,704,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.19% of the company’s stock.

Get Markel alerts:

In other news, Director Stewart M. Kasen sold 997 shares of Markel stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $960.00, for a total value of $957,120.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,879 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,803,840. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 2.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MKL stock opened at $976.92 on Friday. Markel Co. has a 12-month low of $710.52 and a 12-month high of $1,347.64. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $976.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $967.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.11 and a beta of 0.68.

MKL has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Markel from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $1,077.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. TheStreet cut Markel from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, October 19th. SunTrust Banks raised their price target on Markel from $1,000.00 to $1,050.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Boenning Scattergood reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Markel in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Markel from $925.00 to $1,100.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Markel has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $1,119.25.

Markel Company Profile

Markel Corporation, a diverse financial holding company, markets and underwrites specialty insurance products in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. Its Insurance segment offers general and professional liability, personal lines, marine and energy, specialty programs, and workers' compensation insurance products; and property coverages that consist principally of fire, allied lines, and other specialized property coverages, including catastrophe-exposed property risks, such as earthquake and wind.

Further Reading: Understanding Specialty Certificates of Deposit



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MKL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Markel Co. (NYSE:MKL).

Receive News & Ratings for Markel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Markel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.