Trupanion, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRUP) Shares Sold by Dupont Capital Management Corp

Dupont Capital Management Corp trimmed its position in Trupanion, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRUP) by 31.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,169 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,270 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Trupanion were worth $566,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Trupanion by 390.0% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 506,692 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $21,630,000 after purchasing an additional 403,277 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Trupanion by 61.3% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 373,492 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $15,944,000 after purchasing an additional 141,982 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Trupanion by 172.9% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 158,907 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,784,000 after purchasing an additional 100,687 shares during the last quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC purchased a new stake in Trupanion in the third quarter valued at $7,101,000. Finally, Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC purchased a new stake in Trupanion in the second quarter valued at $3,720,000. 91.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have commented on TRUP shares. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Trupanion from $33.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Lake Street Capital upped their price target on shares of Trupanion from $67.00 to $85.00 in a report on Friday, October 30th. Northland Securities lowered shares of Trupanion from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $42.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on shares of Trupanion from $88.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Trupanion from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Trupanion currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $60.29.

Shares of Trupanion stock opened at $91.75 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.26 billion, a PE ratio of 1,835.37 and a beta of 1.54. Trupanion, Inc. has a twelve month low of $22.48 and a twelve month high of $95.53. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $80.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $53.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

Trupanion (NASDAQ:TRUP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The financial services provider reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $130.12 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $126.53 million. Trupanion had a net margin of 0.38% and a return on equity of 1.19%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 31.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.02 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Trupanion, Inc. will post -0.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Gavin Friedman sold 300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.70, for a total transaction of $27,810.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 466 shares in the company, valued at approximately $43,198.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Murray B. Low sold 37,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.11, for a total transaction of $3,004,125.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 165,337 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,245,147.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 98,250 shares of company stock valued at $7,494,561. 13.61% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Trupanion, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides medical insurance for cats and dogs on monthly subscription basis in the United States, Canada, and Puerto Rico. The company operates through Subscription Business and Other Business segments. It serves pet owners and veterinarians through third-party referrals and online member acquisition channels.

