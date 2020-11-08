IFP Advisors Inc Trims Stock Position in Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH)

IFP Advisors Inc cut its holdings in shares of Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH) by 41.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 652 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 453 shares during the quarter. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in Parker-Hannifin were worth $131,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pegasus Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 0.3% in the third quarter. Pegasus Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,056 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,844,000 after buying an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Conning Inc. grew its stake in Parker-Hannifin by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Conning Inc. now owns 2,042 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $413,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its position in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 1,795 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $363,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 25.6% in the 3rd quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC now owns 275 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pflug Koory LLC grew its position in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Pflug Koory LLC now owns 1,700 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $312,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.89% of the company’s stock.

Get Parker-Hannifin alerts:

Several analysts recently issued reports on PH shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Parker-Hannifin from $210.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 9th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Parker-Hannifin in a research report on Monday, August 10th. Citigroup lifted their target price on Parker-Hannifin from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Parker-Hannifin from $245.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Parker-Hannifin from $240.00 to $277.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Parker-Hannifin currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $215.40.

PH stock opened at $237.56 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $213.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $188.49. The stock has a market cap of $30.54 billion, a PE ratio of 25.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. Parker-Hannifin Co. has a 1 year low of $93.00 and a 1 year high of $239.56.

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The industrial products company reported $3.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.29 by $0.78. Parker-Hannifin had a net margin of 8.81% and a return on equity of 22.54%. The business had revenue of $3.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.98 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.76 EPS. Parker-Hannifin’s revenue was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Parker-Hannifin Co. will post 10.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.88 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 5th. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.48%. Parker-Hannifin’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.62%.

In other Parker-Hannifin news, VP William R. Bowman sold 1,257 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.13, for a total transaction of $266,647.41. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 10,349 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,195,333.37. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Robert W. Malone sold 4,881 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.06, for a total transaction of $1,039,945.86. Insiders have sold 28,225 shares of company stock worth $6,026,196 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.47% of the company’s stock.

Parker-Hannifin Company Profile

Parker-Hannifin Corporation manufactures and sells motion and control technologies and systems for various mobile, industrial, and aerospace markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems. The Diversified Industrial segment offers sealing, shielding, thermal products and systems, adhesives, coatings, and noise vibration and harshness solutions; filters, systems, and diagnostics solutions to monitor and remove contaminants from fuel, air, oil, water, and other liquids and gases; connectors, which control, transmit, and contain fluid; control solutions for extreme corrosion resistance, temperatures, pressures, and precise flow; and hydraulic, pneumatic, and electromechanical components and systems for builders and users of mobile and industrial machinery and equipment.

Read More: Why are trading ranges significant?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH).

Receive News & Ratings for Parker-Hannifin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Parker-Hannifin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.