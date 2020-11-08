WINTON GROUP Ltd Has $1.78 Million Stake in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX)

WINTON GROUP Ltd reduced its stake in shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) by 35.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 34,409 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 18,613 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $1,784,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in PSX. Fundamentun LLC boosted its stake in shares of Phillips 66 by 100.1% during the 3rd quarter. Fundamentun LLC now owns 21,081 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,093,000 after acquiring an additional 10,548 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Phillips 66 by 469.5% in the 3rd quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 24,381 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,264,000 after acquiring an additional 20,100 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in Phillips 66 by 8.1% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 10,862 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $569,000 after purchasing an additional 817 shares during the last quarter. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its position in Phillips 66 by 14.7% during the third quarter. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 5,770 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $299,000 after purchasing an additional 739 shares during the period. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its holdings in Phillips 66 by 1.4% during the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 924,263 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $47,949,000 after purchasing an additional 12,829 shares during the last quarter. 65.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of PSX stock opened at $46.68 on Friday. Phillips 66 has a one year low of $40.04 and a one year high of $119.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $51.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $63.66. The stock has a market cap of $20.39 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 34.44 and a beta of 1.53.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.80) by $0.79. Phillips 66 had a negative net margin of 1.32% and a positive return on equity of 8.76%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.11 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Phillips 66 will post -0.18 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 17th will be given a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.71%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 16th. Phillips 66’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.72%.

In related news, Director John E. Lowe acquired 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 19th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $61.45 per share, with a total value of $92,175.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.63% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

PSX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of Phillips 66 from $69.00 to $62.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Phillips 66 from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $34.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Phillips 66 from $79.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 11th. Scotiabank decreased their target price on Phillips 66 from $90.00 to $79.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 13th. Finally, Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 target price on shares of Phillips 66 in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. Phillips 66 currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $70.29.

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

