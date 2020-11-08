CRISPR Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP) Shares Sold by WINTON GROUP Ltd

WINTON GROUP Ltd lessened its stake in CRISPR Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP) by 59.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,472 shares of the company’s stock after selling 31,190 shares during the quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd’s holdings in CRISPR Therapeutics were worth $1,796,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in CRISPR Therapeutics by 30.1% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 821 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new stake in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,143,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics by 72.7% during the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 11,057 shares of the company’s stock worth $925,000 after acquiring an additional 4,656 shares in the last quarter. Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $208,000. Finally, Dubuque Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $240,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.29% of the company’s stock.

CRSP stock opened at $102.66 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $92.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $79.45. The company has a market cap of $7.25 billion, a PE ratio of -31.49 and a beta of 2.26. CRISPR Therapeutics AG has a 12-month low of $32.30 and a 12-month high of $111.90.

CRISPR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRSP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 2nd. The company reported ($1.32) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.18) by ($0.14). The firm had revenue of $0.15 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.22 million. CRISPR Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 273.10% and a negative return on equity of 20.72%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 99.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.40 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that CRISPR Therapeutics AG will post -4.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other CRISPR Therapeutics news, Director Bradley J. Phd Bolzon sold 60,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.51, for a total transaction of $5,550,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, President Rodger Novak sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.62, for a total value of $2,315,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 651,940 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $60,382,682.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 133,000 shares of company stock worth $12,064,743. 21.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts have weighed in on CRSP shares. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on CRISPR Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $110.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics from $128.00 to $107.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Chardan Capital lifted their price objective on CRISPR Therapeutics from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. ValuEngine raised CRISPR Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. Finally, Raymond James reissued a “sell” rating on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $99.56.

CRISPR Therapeutics AG, a gene editing company, focuses on developing transformative gene-based medicines for serious human diseases. It develops its products using Clustered Regularly Interspaced Short Palindromic Repeats (CRISPR)/CRISPR-associated protein 9 (Cas9), a gene editing technology that allows for precise directed changes to genomic DNA.

