Keybank National Association OH Invests $269,000 in ViacomCBS Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAC)

Keybank National Association OH bought a new position in ViacomCBS Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAC) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 9,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $269,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Avitas Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of ViacomCBS by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Avitas Wealth Management LLC now owns 64,863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,817,000 after acquiring an additional 380 shares during the last quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in ViacomCBS by 138.3% during the 3rd quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 520 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd raised its stake in ViacomCBS by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 33,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $938,000 after purchasing an additional 523 shares during the period. Asset Dedication LLC raised its stake in ViacomCBS by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 12,463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $351,000 after purchasing an additional 544 shares during the period. Finally, Somerset Trust Co increased its stake in shares of ViacomCBS by 3.2% in the third quarter. Somerset Trust Co now owns 18,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $504,000 after acquiring an additional 564 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ VIAC opened at $29.30 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $28.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.71. ViacomCBS Inc. has a 1-year low of $10.10 and a 1-year high of $43.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.29, a P/E/G ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35.

ViacomCBS (NASDAQ:VIAC) last posted its earnings results on Friday, November 6th. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.08. ViacomCBS had a net margin of 4.58% and a return on equity of 20.89%. The company had revenue of $6.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.96 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.95 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 85.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that ViacomCBS Inc. will post 4.08 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 4th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 14th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.28%. ViacomCBS’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.16%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded ViacomCBS from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $25.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, July 16th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “hold” rating and set a $28.00 price objective on shares of ViacomCBS in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on ViacomCBS in a research report on Monday, July 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $34.00 price target on the stock. Loop Capital began coverage on ViacomCBS in a report on Thursday, October 1st. They set a “hold” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Benchmark increased their target price on ViacomCBS from $24.00 to $35.00 in a report on Friday, August 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $32.30.

ViacomCBS Company Profile

ViacomCBS Inc operates as a media and entertainment company worldwide. The company operates in four segments: TV Entertainment, Cable Networks, Filmed Entertainment, and Publishing. The TV Entertainment segment distributes a schedule of news and public affairs broadcasts, and sports and entertainment programming; produces, acquires, and/or distributes programming, including series, specials, news, and public affairs; operates online content networks for information and entertainment; and streaming subscription services.

