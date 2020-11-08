WINTON GROUP Ltd Has $1.78 Million Stock Holdings in CSW Industrials, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSWI)

WINTON GROUP Ltd decreased its position in shares of CSW Industrials, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSWI) by 31.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,982 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 10,677 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd owned 0.16% of CSW Industrials worth $1,775,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. FMR LLC increased its position in CSW Industrials by 41.7% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 510 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new position in CSW Industrials in the second quarter worth approximately $60,000. Biltmore Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in CSW Industrials in the third quarter worth approximately $62,000. TCTC Holdings LLC bought a new position in CSW Industrials during the second quarter valued at approximately $148,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE grew its position in CSW Industrials by 43.8% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,714 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $188,000 after acquiring an additional 826 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.92% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ CSWI opened at $103.01 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $82.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $73.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a current ratio of 3.05. CSW Industrials, Inc. has a 52 week low of $50.13 and a 52 week high of $107.00. The firm has a market cap of $1.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.75 and a beta of 0.70.

CSW Industrials (NASDAQ:CSWI) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The basic materials company reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.15. CSW Industrials had a return on equity of 16.68% and a net margin of 13.28%. The firm had revenue of $104.94 million during the quarter.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 13th. Investors of record on Friday, October 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.135 per share. This represents a $0.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 29th.

Separately, BidaskClub upgraded shares of CSW Industrials from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th.

In other CSW Industrials news, CEO Joseph B. Armes sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.83, for a total transaction of $187,075.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 50,520 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,780,411.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 7,500 shares of company stock valued at $590,475. 2.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

CSW Industrials Company Profile

CSW Industrials, Inc operates as a diversified industrial company in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Industrial Products and Specialty Chemicals. The Industrial Products segment offers specialty mechanical products; fire and smoke protection products; architecturally-specified building products; and storage, filtration, and application equipment for use with its specialty chemicals and other products for general industrial applications.

