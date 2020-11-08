Keybank National Association OH Buys 233 Shares of Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH)

Keybank National Association OH lifted its holdings in shares of Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH) by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,800 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 233 shares during the quarter. Keybank National Association OH’s holdings in Cardinal Health were worth $225,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Cardinal Health by 19.8% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 317,924 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,307,000 after acquiring an additional 52,482 shares in the last quarter. AXA boosted its position in Cardinal Health by 3.3% in the first quarter. AXA now owns 9,259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $443,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its position in Cardinal Health by 3.1% in the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 51,922 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,709,000 after buying an additional 1,553 shares in the last quarter. Canandaigua National Corp acquired a new position in shares of Cardinal Health during the second quarter worth $222,000. Finally, Forte Capital LLC ADV acquired a new position in shares of Cardinal Health during the second quarter worth $224,000. 84.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CAH has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Guggenheim raised shares of Cardinal Health from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 20th. TheStreet raised shares of Cardinal Health from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cardinal Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Cardinal Health from $64.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Cardinal Health from $59.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $59.50.

Shares of NYSE:CAH opened at $52.64 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $47.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $50.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.90, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.93. Cardinal Health, Inc. has a one year low of $39.05 and a one year high of $60.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.78, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.54.

Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $1.51 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.37. The firm had revenue of $39.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.14 billion. Cardinal Health had a negative net margin of 2.42% and a positive return on equity of 130.94%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.27 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Cardinal Health, Inc. will post 5.92 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 4th will be paid a $0.486 dividend. This is a boost from Cardinal Health’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 31st. This represents a $1.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.69%. Cardinal Health’s dividend payout ratio is 35.60%.

Cardinal Health, Inc operates as an integrated healthcare services and products company in the United States and internationally. It provides customized solutions for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, and physician offices. The company operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Medical.

