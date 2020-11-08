IFP Advisors Inc Buys 637 Shares of First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:RDVY)

IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in shares of First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:RDVY) by 17.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,252 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 637 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF were worth $140,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RDVY. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 7.7% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 581,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,046,000 after buying an additional 41,411 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its stake in shares of First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 21.3% in the 2nd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 11,121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $343,000 after buying an additional 1,952 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 322,995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,961,000 after buying an additional 5,658 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 16.7% in the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 278,946 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,603,000 after buying an additional 39,916 shares during the period. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 139.6% in the 2nd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 19,253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $594,000 after buying an additional 11,218 shares during the period.

Get First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF alerts:

Shares of RDVY opened at $34.37 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $33.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $31.66. First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF has a 1 year low of $21.33 and a 1 year high of $36.80.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RDVY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:RDVY).

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.