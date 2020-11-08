Dicerna Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:DRNA) Shares Purchased by WINTON GROUP Ltd

WINTON GROUP Ltd boosted its stake in Dicerna Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:DRNA) by 60.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 104,990 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 39,496 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd owned about 0.14% of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals worth $1,889,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. RTW Investments LP increased its stake in Dicerna Pharmaceuticals by 2.7% in the second quarter. RTW Investments LP now owns 7,152,918 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $181,684,000 after purchasing an additional 189,783 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Dicerna Pharmaceuticals by 13.0% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,336,975 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $84,760,000 after acquiring an additional 385,118 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in Dicerna Pharmaceuticals by 1.5% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,683,085 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $30,918,000 after acquiring an additional 24,815 shares during the last quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. lifted its stake in shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals by 52.7% in the 2nd quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 1,343,269 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $34,121,000 after purchasing an additional 463,769 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Perceptive Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth about $20,320,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.50% of the company’s stock.

In other Dicerna Pharmaceuticals news, insider Regina M. Paglia sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.75, for a total transaction of $682,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 30,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $682,500. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Douglas Fambrough acquired 10,000 shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 1st. The shares were bought at an average price of $18.06 per share, for a total transaction of $180,600.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 22,300 shares in the company, valued at $402,738. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 67,635 shares of company stock valued at $1,465,887. Company insiders own 11.30% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on DRNA. ValuEngine raised shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 14th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. HC Wainwright upped their price target on shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised Dicerna Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, SVB Leerink upped their target price on Dicerna Pharmaceuticals from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $34.27.

Shares of NASDAQ DRNA opened at $22.60 on Friday. Dicerna Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $11.75 and a 1 year high of $27.68. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.06. The firm has a market cap of $1.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.04 and a beta of 1.35.

Dicerna Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DRNA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.29) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by ($0.12). Dicerna Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 139.27% and a negative return on equity of 79.65%. On average, research analysts expect that Dicerna Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -0.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Dicerna Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of ribonucleic acid interference (RNAi)-based pharmaceuticals. The company develops pharmaceuticals using its GalXC RNAi platform for the treatment of diseases involving the liver, including rare diseases, viral infectious diseases, chronic liver diseases, and cardiometabolic diseases.

