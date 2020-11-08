Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. Acquires 6,046 Shares of Tricida, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCDA)

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its stake in Tricida, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCDA) by 42.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 20,344 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,046 shares during the quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings in Tricida were worth $184,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TCDA. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in shares of Tricida by 100.1% during the second quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 2,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 1,327 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Tricida by 14.7% in the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 12,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $281,000 after purchasing an additional 1,638 shares during the period. Exane Derivatives lifted its holdings in shares of Tricida by 50.1% in the third quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 5,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 1,695 shares in the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. acquired a new position in shares of Tricida during the second quarter worth about $55,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in shares of Tricida during the second quarter worth about $62,000. Institutional investors own 81.12% of the company’s stock.

Get Tricida alerts:

Tricida stock opened at $7.05 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $8.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.26. Tricida, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $3.74 and a fifty-two week high of $44.30. The stock has a market cap of $352.85 million, a P/E ratio of -1.50 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 11.52 and a current ratio of 11.52.

Tricida (NASDAQ:TCDA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported ($1.16) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.46) by $0.30. Sell-side analysts predict that Tricida, Inc. will post -4.84 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on TCDA shares. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Tricida from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $25.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 25th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 price target (down from $44.00) on shares of Tricida in a report on Monday, August 24th. ValuEngine raised shares of Tricida from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on shares of Tricida in a research report on Sunday, August 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Tricida in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $8.00 target price for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.00.

About Tricida

Tricida, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of its drug candidate, TRC101, a non-absorbed, orally-administered polymer designed as a potential treatment for metabolic acidosis in patients with chronic kidney disease (CKD). The company has completed a Phase 3, double-blind, placebo-controlled trial of TRC101 in patients with CKD and metabolic acidosis.

Featured Article: How to start trading in the forex market?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TCDA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tricida, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCDA).

Receive News & Ratings for Tricida Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tricida and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.