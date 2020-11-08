Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. Sells 1,099 Shares of Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM)

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. decreased its stake in Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM) by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 15,292 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,099 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings in Howmet Aerospace were worth $256,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of HWM. DNB Asset Management AS grew its stake in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 49.8% during the second quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 106,681 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,691,000 after buying an additional 35,465 shares during the last quarter. IBM Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Howmet Aerospace during the 2nd quarter valued at $202,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Howmet Aerospace by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 164,436 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,606,000 after acquiring an additional 2,489 shares during the last quarter. Hexavest Inc. acquired a new position in Howmet Aerospace in the 2nd quarter worth about $265,000. Finally, IFM Investors Pty Ltd acquired a new position in Howmet Aerospace in the 2nd quarter worth about $464,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Howmet Aerospace stock opened at $18.85 on Friday. Howmet Aerospace Inc. has a 52 week low of $9.87 and a 52 week high of $34.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $17.84 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.70. The company has a market cap of $7.92 billion, a PE ratio of 8.86 and a beta of 1.77.

Howmet Aerospace (NYSE:HWM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.06. Howmet Aerospace had a return on equity of 21.09% and a net margin of 4.58%. The business had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.12 billion. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 31.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Howmet Aerospace Inc. will post 0.7 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Howmet Aerospace from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 15th. Barclays upgraded Howmet Aerospace from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $22.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 10th. Melius raised Howmet Aerospace from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. Argus cut Howmet Aerospace from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $18.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, August 18th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Howmet Aerospace from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, September 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Howmet Aerospace presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.57.

Howmet Aerospace Company Profile

Howmet Aerospace Inc provides advanced engineered solutions for the aerospace and transportation industries. It offers jet engine components, aerospace fastening systems, and titanium structural parts for mission-critical performance and efficiency in aerospace and defense applications, as well as forged wheels for commercial transportation.

