WINTON GROUP Ltd Makes New $1.89 Million Investment in Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG)

WINTON GROUP Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 29,273 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $1,893,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of SPG. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Simon Property Group by 7.5% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 31,738,550 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,170,280,000 after acquiring an additional 2,212,644 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its position in Simon Property Group by 125.1% in the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 8,280,318 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $568,776,000 after purchasing an additional 4,602,519 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Simon Property Group by 10.9% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,889,707 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $268,250,000 after purchasing an additional 482,150 shares during the last quarter. PGGM Investments raised its stake in shares of Simon Property Group by 8.6% during the 3rd quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 4,234,487 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $273,887,000 after purchasing an additional 334,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Simon Property Group by 64.1% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,859,070 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $263,883,000 after buying an additional 1,507,990 shares during the last quarter. 84.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of SPG opened at $61.86 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.91, a current ratio of 3.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.89. The business has a fifty day moving average of $65.80 and a 200 day moving average of $64.78. The company has a market cap of $19.83 billion, a PE ratio of 10.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.35. Simon Property Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $42.25 and a 52-week high of $157.04.

Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 10th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by ($0.15). The firm had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.13 billion. Simon Property Group had a return on equity of 65.60% and a net margin of 32.88%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 24.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.60 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Simon Property Group, Inc. will post 9.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, October 9th were issued a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 8th. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.41%. Simon Property Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.19%.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. TheStreet upgraded Simon Property Group from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Simon Property Group from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. Truist cut their price objective on shares of Simon Property Group from $89.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Monday, October 5th. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on Simon Property Group in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. They set a “hold” rating and a $65.00 target price for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Simon Property Group from $100.00 to $98.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Simon Property Group has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $83.29.

Simon is a real estate investment trust engaged in the ownership of premier shopping, dining, entertainment and mixed-use destinations and an S&P 100 company (Simon Property Group, NYSE: SPG). Our properties across North America, Europe and Asia provide community gathering places for millions of people every day and generate billions in annual sales.

