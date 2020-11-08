Keybank National Association OH Takes Position in Fastly, Inc. (NYSE:FSLY)

Keybank National Association OH acquired a new stake in shares of Fastly, Inc. (NYSE:FSLY) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 2,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $225,000.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Fastly by 215.3% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,076,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $517,254,000 after purchasing an additional 4,148,788 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Fastly by 285.4% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,883,106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,720,000 after acquiring an additional 2,134,966 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in Fastly during the second quarter valued at $181,541,000. FMR LLC increased its position in Fastly by 321.1% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,379,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,435,000 after acquiring an additional 1,051,916 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in Fastly by 27.4% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,906,436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $247,425,000 after acquiring an additional 625,708 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.15% of the company’s stock.

FSLY opened at $73.43 on Friday. Fastly, Inc. has a 52-week low of $10.63 and a 52-week high of $136.50. The company has a quick ratio of 13.72, a current ratio of 13.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The company has a market cap of $7.24 billion, a P/E ratio of -114.73 and a beta of 1.24. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $89.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $71.13.

Fastly (NYSE:FSLY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.08. Fastly had a negative net margin of 24.07% and a negative return on equity of 16.24%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Fastly, Inc. will post -0.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Artur Bergman sold 92,308 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.09, for a total value of $7,300,639.72. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 571,650 shares in the company, valued at approximately $45,211,798.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Joshua Bixby sold 46,030 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.59, for a total transaction of $3,571,467.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 303,379 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,539,176.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 1,750,402 shares of company stock worth $150,970,400. 24.33% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

FSLY has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler lowered shares of Fastly from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $84.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. DA Davidson lowered their price objective on shares of Fastly from $115.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. Craig Hallum lowered their price objective on shares of Fastly from $85.00 to $80.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $58.00 price objective on shares of Fastly in a research note on Friday, October 16th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of Fastly from $100.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $65.67.

About Fastly

Fastly, Inc operates an edge cloud platform for processing, serving, and securing its customer's applications. The edge cloud is a category of Infrastructure as a Service that enables developers to build, secure, and deliver digital experiences at the edge of the Internet. It is a programmable platform designed for Web and application delivery.

