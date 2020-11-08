IFP Advisors Inc Purchases 1,122 Shares of Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF)

IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in shares of Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF) by 14.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,984 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,122 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in Regions Financial were worth $104,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Provident Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Regions Financial in the third quarter valued at $35,000. Kore Private Wealth LLC grew its position in Regions Financial by 442.8% in the second quarter. Kore Private Wealth LLC now owns 3,235 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 2,639 shares during the period. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. grew its position in Regions Financial by 36.0% in the second quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 5,059 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 1,338 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Regions Financial by 65.5% during the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 5,787 shares of the bank’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 2,291 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Proffitt & Goodson Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Regions Financial by 6,808.0% during the third quarter. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. now owns 6,908 shares of the bank’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 6,808 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.35% of the company’s stock.

Get Regions Financial alerts:

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Janney Montgomery Scott cut Regions Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. Raymond James increased their target price on Regions Financial from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Regions Financial from $11.50 to $13.50 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Regions Financial from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. Finally, Truist raised Regions Financial to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 17th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.33.

RF stock opened at $13.05 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $12.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.38. The company has a market cap of $12.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.52, a P/E/G ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 1.60. Regions Financial Co. has a twelve month low of $6.94 and a twelve month high of $17.54.

Regions Financial (NYSE:RF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The bank reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.16. Regions Financial had a return on equity of 5.10% and a net margin of 11.32%. The firm had revenue of $1.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.50 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.39 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Regions Financial Co. will post 0.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 4th will be given a $0.155 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 3rd. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.75%. Regions Financial’s payout ratio is 40.00%.

Regions Financial Profile

Regions Financial Corporation, a financial holding company, provides banking and bank-related services to individual and corporate customers. It operates through three segments: Corporate Bank, Consumer Bank, and Wealth Management. The Corporate Bank segment offers commercial banking services, such as commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, and investor real estate lending; equipment lease financing; deposit products; and securities underwriting and placement, loan syndication and placement, foreign exchange, derivatives, merger and acquisition, and other advisory services.

Further Reading: How is the S&P 500 index different from the DJIA?

Receive News & Ratings for Regions Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Regions Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.