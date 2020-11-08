IFP Advisors Inc Sells 1,235 Shares of Vector Group Ltd. (NYSE:VGR)

IFP Advisors Inc cut its position in shares of Vector Group Ltd. (NYSE:VGR) by 10.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,448 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,235 shares during the quarter. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in Vector Group were worth $101,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VGR. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Vector Group by 3.8% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,386,191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,726,000 after purchasing an additional 525,731 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in Vector Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $4,049,000. Man Group plc lifted its holdings in Vector Group by 30.2% during the 2nd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 1,163,521 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,705,000 after purchasing an additional 270,044 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Vector Group by 27.2% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,191,323 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,985,000 after purchasing an additional 254,633 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Vector Group by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,476,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,746,000 after purchasing an additional 166,100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.66% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Bennett S. Lebow sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.19, for a total value of $254,750.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,977,032 shares in the company, valued at $30,335,956.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO J Bryant Kirkland III purchased 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 11th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $10.15 per share, for a total transaction of $76,125.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 218,804 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,220,860.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have acquired 70,000 shares of company stock valued at $701,750 and have sold 875,000 shares valued at $8,644,750. 11.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages have weighed in on VGR. Zacks Investment Research raised Vector Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price objective for the company in a report on Saturday. ValuEngine upgraded Vector Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. Finally, Barclays assumed coverage on Vector Group in a research report on Monday, October 5th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $11.00 price objective on the stock.

VGR stock opened at $9.97 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.74 and a beta of 0.97. Vector Group Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $7.92 and a fifty-two week high of $14.42. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.23.

Vector Group (NYSE:VGR) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $547.83 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $432.40 million. Vector Group had a negative return on equity of 18.15% and a net margin of 3.75%. Vector Group’s quarterly revenue was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.23 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Vector Group Ltd. will post 0.73 EPS for the current year.

Vector Group Ltd., through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes in the United States. It operates in two segments, Tobacco and Real Estate. The company produces cigarettes in 100 combinations under the Pyramid, EAGLE 20's, Grand Prix, Liggett Select, Eve, and USA brand names, as well as various partner and private label brands.

