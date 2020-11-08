Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI) Shares Purchased by Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lifted its stake in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI) by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,105 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 444 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings in Omega Healthcare Investors were worth $243,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Hudock Inc. increased its stake in Omega Healthcare Investors by 67.7% during the 3rd quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 1,021 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 412 shares during the period. Toth Financial Advisory Corp boosted its holdings in Omega Healthcare Investors by 30.1% in the third quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 1,396 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 323 shares during the period. NuWave Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Omega Healthcare Investors during the third quarter valued at $47,000. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors during the second quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in Omega Healthcare Investors by 28.4% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,819 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 402 shares during the period. 71.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Omega Healthcare Investors stock opened at $29.21 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.33, a P/E/G ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 0.92. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $30.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $30.45. The company has a current ratio of 3.40, a quick ratio of 3.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31. Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. has a 1-year low of $13.33 and a 1-year high of $45.22.

Omega Healthcare Investors (NYSE:OHI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.40) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by ($1.18). Omega Healthcare Investors had a return on equity of 3.78% and a net margin of 17.99%. The business had revenue of $81.21 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $214.56 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.76 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 59.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. will post 3.13 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 2nd will be issued a $0.67 dividend. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 30th. Omega Healthcare Investors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 87.30%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on OHI. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. Truist boosted their target price on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from $32.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Monday, September 14th. Raymond James downgraded shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $34.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors in a report on Tuesday, September 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Mizuho raised their target price on Omega Healthcare Investors from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Omega Healthcare Investors has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $32.21.

Omega is a real estate investment trust that invests in the long-term healthcare industry, primarily in skilled nursing and assisted living facilities. Its portfolio of assets is operated by a diverse group of healthcare companies, predominantly in a triple-net lease structure. The assets span all regions within the US, as well as in the UK.

