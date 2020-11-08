Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. Makes New Investment in Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF)

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. purchased a new stake in Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 3,092 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $241,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of CINF. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in Cincinnati Financial during the third quarter worth $35,000. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 30.5% during the 2nd quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 599 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the period. Biltmore Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cincinnati Financial during the 3rd quarter valued at about $41,000. Trust Co. of Vermont boosted its position in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 15.6% during the 2nd quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 1,205 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in Cincinnati Financial by 163.6% during the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,102 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 684 shares during the last quarter. 64.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Cincinnati Financial stock opened at $74.25 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.93 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 0.28 and a quick ratio of 0.28. The business has a 50-day moving average of $77.07 and a 200 day moving average of $72.02. Cincinnati Financial Co. has a 12 month low of $46.07 and a 12 month high of $115.53.

Cincinnati Financial (NASDAQ:CINF) last released its earnings results on Saturday, October 31st. The insurance provider reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $2.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.69 billion. Cincinnati Financial’s quarterly revenue was up 31.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.08 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Cincinnati Financial Co. will post 2.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 16th were paid a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 15th. Cincinnati Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 57.14%.

CINF has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. BidaskClub upgraded Cincinnati Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 10th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Cincinnati Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, August 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $70.43.

Cincinnati Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiary, provides property casualty insurance products in the United States. The company operates in five segments: Commercial Lines Insurance, Personal Lines Insurance, Excess and Surplus Lines Insurance, Life Insurance, and Investments. The Commercial Lines Insurance segment offers coverage for commercial casualty, commercial property, commercial auto, and workers' compensation.

