Dupont Capital Management Corp Has $549,000 Stock Position in Intellia Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:NTLA)

Dupont Capital Management Corp lowered its position in shares of Intellia Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:NTLA) by 6.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 27,598 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,849 shares during the quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Intellia Therapeutics were worth $549,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Intellia Therapeutics in the third quarter worth $42,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Intellia Therapeutics in the third quarter worth $53,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. increased its position in shares of Intellia Therapeutics by 27.1% in the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 3,872 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 826 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in shares of Intellia Therapeutics by 73.5% in the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,000 after purchasing an additional 2,299 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of Intellia Therapeutics by 57.6% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,475 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. 91.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently commented on NTLA shares. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Intellia Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, September 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $33.00 price target on the stock. Summer Street started coverage on Intellia Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Intellia Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer restated a “hold” rating on shares of Intellia Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, September 30th. Finally, SVB Leerink reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Intellia Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Intellia Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.56.

Intellia Therapeutics stock opened at $28.06 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $23.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.33. Intellia Therapeutics Inc has a 12-month low of $9.18 and a 12-month high of $30.43.

Intellia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NTLA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.47) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.54) by $0.07. Intellia Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 40.57% and a negative net margin of 228.87%. The firm had revenue of $22.22 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.95 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.49) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 109.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Intellia Therapeutics Inc will post -2.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Jose E. Rivera sold 5,615 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.00, for a total transaction of $117,915.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 37,524 shares in the company, valued at $788,004. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO John M. Leonard sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.83, for a total value of $109,150.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 472,352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,311,444.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 75,209 shares of company stock worth $1,875,280. Insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

About Intellia Therapeutics

Intellia Therapeutics, Inc, a genome editing company, focuses on the development of therapeutics utilizing a biological tool known as the CRISPR/Cas9 system. The company develops in vivo programs focused on liver diseases, including transthyretin amyloidosis, alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency, and primary hyperoxaluria.

