WINTON GROUP Ltd Purchases 33,280 Shares of Harley-Davidson, Inc. (NYSE:HOG)

WINTON GROUP Ltd increased its holdings in Harley-Davidson, Inc. (NYSE:HOG) by 86.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 71,773 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 33,280 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd’s holdings in Harley-Davidson were worth $1,761,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in HOG. State Street Corp lifted its position in Harley-Davidson by 0.4% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,629,911 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,434,000 after purchasing an additional 27,343 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management raised its position in shares of Harley-Davidson by 10.6% during the 3rd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 4,972,589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,027,000 after buying an additional 476,504 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Harley-Davidson by 847.0% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,115,557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,287,000 after acquiring an additional 1,892,167 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in Harley-Davidson by 162.4% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 937,734 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,289,000 after acquiring an additional 580,423 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP increased its stake in Harley-Davidson by 352.2% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 854,965 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,323,000 after acquiring an additional 665,901 shares during the last quarter. 87.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

HOG has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Harley-Davidson from $37.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Harley-Davidson from $28.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. DA Davidson increased their target price on shares of Harley-Davidson from $33.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $38.00 target price on shares of Harley-Davidson in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, Wedbush upped their price target on shares of Harley-Davidson from $36.00 to $45.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Harley-Davidson has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.13.

HOG stock opened at $33.60 on Friday. Harley-Davidson, Inc. has a 12-month low of $14.31 and a 12-month high of $39.49. The business’s 50-day moving average is $28.04 and its 200 day moving average is $25.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.49. The stock has a market cap of $5.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.67, a PEG ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 1.52.

Harley-Davidson (NYSE:HOG) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The company reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.77. Harley-Davidson had a return on equity of 12.61% and a net margin of 2.53%. The business had revenue of $964.03 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $853.71 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.70 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Harley-Davidson, Inc. will post 1.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.02 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 3rd. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.24%. Harley-Davidson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 2.38%.

Harley-Davidson Profile

Harley-Davidson, Inc manufactures and sells custom, cruiser, and touring motorcycles. The company operates in two segments, Motorcycles and Related Products and Financial Services. The Motorcycles and Related Products segment designs, manufactures, and sells on-road Harley-Davidson motorcycles, including cruiser, touring, standard, sportbike, and dual models, as well as motorcycle parts, accessories, general merchandise, and related services.

