PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR) Shares Sold by Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. decreased its stake in shares of PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR) by 12.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,445 shares of the company’s stock after selling 355 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings in PACCAR were worth $209,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in PACCAR by 13.6% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 151,492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,339,000 after buying an additional 18,082 shares in the last quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA increased its holdings in shares of PACCAR by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA now owns 20,721 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,551,000 after acquiring an additional 1,260 shares during the last quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of PACCAR by 3,784.0% in the 2nd quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 2,913 shares of the company’s stock valued at $214,000 after acquiring an additional 2,838 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its position in shares of PACCAR by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 14,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,115,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schneider Downs Wealth Management Advisors LP bought a new position in PACCAR during the second quarter worth $225,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.69% of the company’s stock.

In other PACCAR news, VP Todd R. Hubbard sold 4,302 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.50, for a total transaction of $397,935.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 6,316 shares in the company, valued at approximately $584,230. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Harrie Schippers sold 6,424 shares of PACCAR stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.88, for a total value of $596,661.12. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 40,939 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,802,414.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 103,558 shares of company stock worth $9,380,111. Company insiders own 2.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PCAR opened at $90.09 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $87.43 and its 200 day moving average price is $80.29. The company has a current ratio of 2.48, a quick ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.97, a P/E/G ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 1.06. PACCAR Inc has a 1-year low of $49.11 and a 1-year high of $93.30.

PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The company reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.15. PACCAR had a net margin of 7.95% and a return on equity of 16.85%. The company had revenue of $4.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.40 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.75 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 24.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that PACCAR Inc will post 3.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 10th will be given a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 9th. PACCAR’s payout ratio is 18.63%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James boosted their price objective on PACCAR from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of PACCAR in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd. They set a “market perform” rating and a $94.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of PACCAR from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of PACCAR from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on PACCAR from $95.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $90.69.

PACCAR Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes light, medium, and heavy-duty commercial trucks in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Truck, Parts, and Financial Services. The Truck segment designs, manufactures, and distributes trucks that are used for the over-the-road and off-highway hauling of commercial and consumer goods.

