2,742 Shares in Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) Purchased by Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. bought a new position in shares of Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 2,742 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $214,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EMN. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Eastman Chemical by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,524,432 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,081,121,000 after purchasing an additional 531,777 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Eastman Chemical by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,515,814 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $175,201,000 after acquiring an additional 44,117 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Eastman Chemical by 34.3% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,064,116 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $143,746,000 after acquiring an additional 527,002 shares during the period. Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. raised its position in shares of Eastman Chemical by 23.7% in the 2nd quarter. Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. now owns 1,036,136 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $72,157,000 after acquiring an additional 198,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Eastman Chemical by 99.1% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 850,748 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $59,246,000 after purchasing an additional 423,456 shares in the last quarter. 82.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Eastman Chemical alerts:

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Eastman Chemical from $92.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Bank of America lowered Eastman Chemical from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $75.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Eastman Chemical from $74.00 to $87.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. Truist lifted their price objective on shares of Eastman Chemical from $75.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Friday, September 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Eastman Chemical from $80.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Eastman Chemical has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $78.00.

NYSE:EMN opened at $85.03 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $11.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.58, a PEG ratio of 5.00 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. Eastman Chemical has a 12 month low of $34.44 and a 12 month high of $88.04. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $82.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $73.29.

Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The basic materials company reported $1.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $2.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.07 billion. Eastman Chemical had a return on equity of 13.12% and a net margin of 5.56%. The firm’s revenue was down 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.94 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Eastman Chemical will post 5.89 EPS for the current year.

In other news, SVP Mark K. Cox sold 3,290 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.22, for a total value of $240,893.80. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 18,031 shares in the company, valued at $1,320,229.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Lucian Boldea sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.14, for a total transaction of $41,070.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 13,684 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,124,003.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.66% of the company’s stock.

Eastman Chemical Profile

Eastman Chemical Company operates as an advanced materials and specialty additives company worldwide. The company's Additives & Functional Products segment offers specialty coalescent, specialty and commodity solvents, paint additives, and specialty polymers; hydrocarbon and rosin resins; insoluble sulfur and anti-degradant rubber additives; performance resins; amine derivative-based building blocks; heat transfer and aviation fluids; organic acid-based solutions; and metam-based soil fumigants, thiram and ziram based fungicides, and plant growth regulators.

Further Reading: Understanding the two types of arbitrage



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EMN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN).

Receive News & Ratings for Eastman Chemical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eastman Chemical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.