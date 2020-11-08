Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. Invests $216,000 in NeoGenomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEO)

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. bought a new stake in NeoGenomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEO) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 5,855 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $216,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in NEO. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of NeoGenomics by 150.0% in the third quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new position in NeoGenomics in the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new position in NeoGenomics in the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Fiduciary Planning LLC purchased a new position in NeoGenomics during the 3rd quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of NeoGenomics by 48.0% in the 3rd quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 1,310 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 425 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.67% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Bruce K. Crowther sold 2,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.68, for a total transaction of $85,632.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 46,483 shares in the company, valued at $1,658,513.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Steven C. Jones sold 280,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.72, for a total value of $10,281,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 178,932 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,570,383.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 339,150 shares of company stock valued at $12,446,268 over the last three months. 6.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ NEO opened at $40.66 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 6.54, a quick ratio of 6.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. NeoGenomics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $20.47 and a 1 year high of $44.58. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $39.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $34.34. The company has a market cap of $4.50 billion, a P/E ratio of -1,354.88 and a beta of 0.68.

NeoGenomics (NASDAQ:NEO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 27th. The medical research company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $125.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $126.23 million. NeoGenomics had a positive return on equity of 0.71% and a negative net margin of 1.16%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.07 earnings per share.

NEO has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Craig Hallum boosted their price target on shares of NeoGenomics from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Guggenheim assumed coverage on shares of NeoGenomics in a report on Friday, August 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $46.00 target price for the company. ValuEngine lowered NeoGenomics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of NeoGenomics from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of NeoGenomics in a report on Wednesday, September 9th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $46.00 target price on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $40.71.

NeoGenomics, Inc operates a network of cancer-focused testing laboratories in the United States, as well as laboratories in Switzerland and Singapore. It operates in two segments, Clinical Services and Pharma Services. The company's laboratories provide genetic and molecular testing services to hospitals, pathologists, oncologists, urologists, other clinicians and researchers, pharmaceutical firms, academic centers, and other clinical laboratories.

