WINTON GROUP Ltd Raises Position in VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW)

WINTON GROUP Ltd lifted its stake in shares of VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW) by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,130 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock after buying an additional 163 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd’s holdings in VMware were worth $1,886,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in VMW. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its position in VMware by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 1,717 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $247,000 after buying an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in shares of VMware by 146.7% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 185 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Railway Pension Investments Ltd raised its holdings in shares of VMware by 0.5% in the third quarter. Railway Pension Investments Ltd now owns 19,466 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $2,797,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lifted its position in shares of VMware by 86.0% during the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 8,408 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $1,207,000 after purchasing an additional 3,888 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its position in shares of VMware by 392.8% during the third quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 11,225 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $1,614,000 after purchasing an additional 8,947 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 18.54% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VMW stock opened at $140.29 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $58.94 billion, a PE ratio of 33.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.67. VMware, Inc. has a 52-week low of $86.00 and a 52-week high of $173.37. The business’s fifty day moving average is $97.88 and its 200 day moving average is $83.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.88.

VMware (NYSE:VMW) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 27th. The virtualization software provider reported $1.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $0.36. The business had revenue of $2.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.80 billion. VMware had a return on equity of 27.92% and a net margin of 15.94%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.60 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that VMware, Inc. will post 4.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have commented on VMW. Cross Research raised shares of VMware from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. Citigroup lifted their price target on VMware from $193.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 28th. Northland Securities started coverage on VMware in a research note on Thursday, September 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $169.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on VMware from $181.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 28th. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on shares of VMware in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $155.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. VMware currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $167.08.

In related news, VP Amy Fliegelman Olli sold 1,348 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.30, for a total value of $191,820.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Zane Rowe sold 14,450 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.95, for a total value of $2,051,177.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 121,027 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,179,782.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 51,037 shares of company stock valued at $7,050,117 in the last three months. 28.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

VMware Profile

VMware, Inc provides software in the areas of hybrid cloud, multi-cloud, modern applications, networking and security, and digital workspaces in the United States and internationally. It offers compute products, including VMware vSphere, a data center platform, which enables users to deploy hypervisor, a layer of software that resides between the operating system and system hardware to enable compute virtualization; and cloud management products for businesses with automated operation, programmable provisioning, and application monitoring solutions.

