WINTON GROUP Ltd Decreases Stock Holdings in Radian Group Inc. (NYSE:RDN)

WINTON GROUP Ltd lessened its stake in shares of Radian Group Inc. (NYSE:RDN) by 4.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 122,450 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 6,020 shares during the quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd owned about 0.06% of Radian Group worth $1,789,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in RDN. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Radian Group by 94.2% during the second quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,872 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 1,393 shares during the last quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new stake in Radian Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $120,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in Radian Group during the 1st quarter valued at $121,000. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Radian Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $164,000. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new position in shares of Radian Group in the 2nd quarter worth $171,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.49% of the company’s stock.

Get Radian Group alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on RDN shares. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price target on shares of Radian Group in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Radian Group in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. ValuEngine raised Radian Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Radian Group from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Radian Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $23.40.

NYSE:RDN opened at $17.58 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $16.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.10, a P/E/G ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.63. Radian Group Inc. has a 12-month low of $9.53 and a 12-month high of $26.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Radian Group (NYSE:RDN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The insurance provider reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $375.23 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $327.40 million. Radian Group had a net margin of 30.45% and a return on equity of 10.99%. The company’s revenue was down 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.81 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Radian Group Inc. will post 1.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Radian Group

Radian Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the mortgage and real estate services business in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Mortgage Insurance and Services. The Mortgage Insurance segment offers credit-related insurance coverage, primarily through private mortgage insurance on residential first-lien mortgage loans, as well as other credit risk management solutions to mortgage lending institutions and mortgage credit investors.

Recommended Story: How Do You Calculate Return on Investment (ROI)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RDN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Radian Group Inc. (NYSE:RDN).

Receive News & Ratings for Radian Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Radian Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.