Retrophin, Inc. (NASDAQ:RTRX) Shares Sold by WINTON GROUP Ltd

WINTON GROUP Ltd trimmed its stake in shares of Retrophin, Inc. (NASDAQ:RTRX) by 16.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 97,069 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 19,448 shares during the quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd owned about 0.19% of Retrophin worth $1,792,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in RTRX. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Retrophin in the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in Retrophin by 99.0% in the 3rd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,958 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 974 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Retrophin by 121.8% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,370 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $81,000 after buying an additional 2,400 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in Retrophin by 256.4% in the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,734 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $158,000 after buying an additional 5,564 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in Retrophin by 28.9% during the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 10,745 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $219,000 after buying an additional 2,407 shares during the last quarter.

In other news, CEO Eric M. Dube sold 10,805 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.28, for a total value of $208,320.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 102,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,976,200. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Steve Aselage sold 23,125 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.81, for a total value of $527,481.25. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 40,556 shares of company stock valued at $861,320. Corporate insiders own 4.63% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on RTRX shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Retrophin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 24th. Wedbush began coverage on Retrophin in a research note on Thursday, September 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $33.00 target price for the company. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Retrophin from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Barclays reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $21.00 price objective on shares of Retrophin in a report on Friday, July 31st. Finally, Bank of America assumed coverage on Retrophin in a report on Monday, August 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Retrophin has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $27.43.

NASDAQ:RTRX opened at $21.57 on Friday. Retrophin, Inc. has a 52-week low of $8.98 and a 52-week high of $23.69. The company has a quick ratio of 7.14, a current ratio of 7.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.44. The company has a market capitalization of $1.10 billion, a PE ratio of -10.22 and a beta of 0.67.

Retrophin (NASDAQ:RTRX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.44) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.59) by $0.15. Retrophin had a negative net margin of 49.13% and a negative return on equity of 36.38%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Retrophin, Inc. will post -1.62 earnings per share for the current year.

Retrophin Company Profile

Retrophin, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the identification, development, and commercialization of therapies for the treatment of rare diseases. Its marketed products include Chenodal, a synthetic oral form of chenodeoxycholic acid for the treatment of radiolucent stones in well-opacifying gallbladders; Cholbam, a cholic acid capsule to treat pediatric and adult patients with bile acid synthesis disorders due to single enzyme defects, as well as for adjunctive treatment of patients with peroxisomal disorders; and Thiola and Thiola EC, a tiopronin tablet for the treatment of cystinuria.

