WINTON GROUP Ltd Sells 4,774 Shares of Nicolet Bankshares Inc (NASDAQ:NCBS)

WINTON GROUP Ltd lessened its stake in shares of Nicolet Bankshares Inc (NASDAQ:NCBS) by 12.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 32,135 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 4,774 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd owned approximately 0.31% of Nicolet Bankshares worth $1,755,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Nicolet Bankshares Inc. boosted its stake in Nicolet Bankshares by 8.4% during the third quarter. Nicolet Bankshares Inc. now owns 915,173 shares of the bank’s stock worth $49,163,000 after buying an additional 70,724 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Nicolet Bankshares by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 460,895 shares of the bank’s stock worth $25,256,000 after acquiring an additional 6,847 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Nicolet Bankshares by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 204,869 shares of the bank’s stock worth $11,182,000 after acquiring an additional 5,504 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Nicolet Bankshares by 31.6% during the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 20,660 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,132,000 after purchasing an additional 4,955 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in Nicolet Bankshares by 22.4% during the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 21,300 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,167,000 after purchasing an additional 3,900 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 37.88% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Patrick Joseph Madson sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.04, for a total value of $59,040.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Robert Bruce Atwell sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.08, for a total value of $180,240.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 32,186 shares of company stock worth $2,031,689. 14.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages have issued reports on NCBS. BidaskClub upgraded Nicolet Bankshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Nicolet Bankshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 price objective for the company in a report on Saturday, October 24th. TheStreet upgraded Nicolet Bankshares from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Stephens assumed coverage on Nicolet Bankshares in a research report on Friday, October 9th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $64.00 target price for the company. Finally, Maxim Group upped their price target on shares of Nicolet Bankshares from $70.00 to $77.00 in a report on Friday, October 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $69.50.

NCBS opened at $60.30 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $59.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $56.60. The company has a market capitalization of $611.49 million, a P/E ratio of 11.69 and a beta of 0.79. Nicolet Bankshares Inc has a 52 week low of $45.33 and a 52 week high of $75.99.

Nicolet Bankshares (NASDAQ:NCBS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The bank reported $1.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by $0.32. The business had revenue of $51.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $46.65 million. Nicolet Bankshares had a return on equity of 10.36% and a net margin of 26.37%. Equities analysts anticipate that Nicolet Bankshares Inc will post 5.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Nicolet Bankshares Profile

Nicolet Bankshares, Inc operates as the holding company for Nicolet National Bank that provides commercial and retail banking services for businesses and individuals. The company accepts checking, savings, and money market accounts; various certificates of deposit; and individual retirement accounts.

