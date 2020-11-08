Computer Programs and Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPSI) Shares Sold by WINTON GROUP Ltd

WINTON GROUP Ltd cut its holdings in shares of Computer Programs and Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPSI) by 34.2% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 64,666 shares of the company’s stock after selling 33,586 shares during the quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd’s holdings in Computer Programs and Systems were worth $1,785,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in Computer Programs and Systems in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of Computer Programs and Systems by 104.1% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 10,869 shares of the company’s stock worth $242,000 after acquiring an additional 5,544 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Computer Programs and Systems by 27.4% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 461,642 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,272,000 after purchasing an additional 99,261 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in Computer Programs and Systems by 53.8% during the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 7,026 shares of the company’s stock worth $160,000 after purchasing an additional 2,457 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates increased its position in Computer Programs and Systems by 21.3% during the second quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 120,852 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,754,000 after purchasing an additional 21,239 shares during the last quarter. 78.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Computer Programs and Systems alerts:

In other news, CEO John B. Douglas, Jr. sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.05, for a total value of $27,050.00. Also, CFO Matt J. Chambless sold 13,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.34, for a total transaction of $368,420.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 38,607 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,094,122.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 46,142 shares of company stock valued at $1,281,539 in the last ninety days. 12.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

CPSI has been the subject of several research reports. ValuEngine raised shares of Computer Programs and Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. SVB Leerink upped their price target on Computer Programs and Systems from $31.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 10th. BidaskClub upgraded Computer Programs and Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 11th. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their target price on Computer Programs and Systems from $27.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Computer Programs and Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.11.

Computer Programs and Systems stock opened at $27.70 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $401.93 million, a PE ratio of 17.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.70. Computer Programs and Systems, Inc. has a one year low of $16.93 and a one year high of $35.78. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $27.76 and its 200 day moving average price is $25.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a current ratio of 2.00.

Computer Programs and Systems Company Profile

Computer Programs and Systems, Inc provides healthcare information technology solutions and services in the United States and the Caribbean nation of St. Maarten. Its software systems include patient management software that enables a hospital to identify a patient at various points in the healthcare delivery system, as well as to collect and maintain patient information throughout the process of patient care; and financial accounting software, which offers business office applications to track and coordinate information needed for managerial decision-making.

Further Reading: What Are Treasury Bonds?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CPSI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Computer Programs and Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPSI).

Receive News & Ratings for Computer Programs and Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Computer Programs and Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.