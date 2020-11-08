IFP Advisors Inc Purchases 190 Shares of The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL)

IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) by 47.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 593 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in The Estée Lauder Companies were worth $129,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Copper Rock Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in The Estée Lauder Companies by 5,899.3% in the 2nd quarter. Copper Rock Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,505,768 shares of the company’s stock worth $257,369,000 after purchasing an additional 2,464,000 shares in the last quarter. Winslow Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies during the 2nd quarter valued at $248,296,000. Ninety One UK Ltd raised its position in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies by 223.2% during the 2nd quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 1,642,736 shares of the company’s stock valued at $309,951,000 after buying an additional 1,134,530 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its holdings in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies by 78.5% during the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,309,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $430,540,000 after purchasing an additional 1,015,436 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,638,647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,516,738,000 after purchasing an additional 688,659 shares during the last quarter. 55.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other The Estée Lauder Companies news, insider John Demsey sold 5,907 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $226.06, for a total value of $1,335,336.42. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 24,648 shares in the company, valued at $5,571,926.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Fabrizio Freda sold 183,822 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.29, for a total value of $40,677,970.38. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 251,996 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $55,764,194.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 394,314 shares of company stock valued at $86,146,270. Corporate insiders own 13.95% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on EL shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of The Estée Lauder Companies from $156.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 21st. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of The Estée Lauder Companies from $235.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of The Estée Lauder Companies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $224.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, August 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of The Estée Lauder Companies from $248.00 to $259.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, DA Davidson lifted their target price on shares of The Estée Lauder Companies from $231.00 to $259.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $229.10.

NYSE EL opened at $238.64 on Friday. The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. has a 52 week low of $137.01 and a 52 week high of $239.86. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $221.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $200.87. The firm has a market cap of $82.17 billion, a PE ratio of 58.85, a P/E/G ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 0.83.

The Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, November 7th. The company reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.54. The firm had revenue of $3.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.47 billion. The Estée Lauder Companies had a net margin of 4.38% and a return on equity of 32.72%. The Estée Lauder Companies’s revenue was down 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.67 EPS. Research analysts expect that The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. will post 5.22 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 30th will be given a dividend of $0.53 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 27th. This is an increase from The Estée Lauder Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.89%. The Estée Lauder Companies’s payout ratio is currently 46.60%.

The Estée Lauder Companies Company Profile

The EstÃ©e Lauder Companies Inc manufactures and markets skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products. The company offers a range of skin care products, including moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care, exfoliators, acne care and oil correctors, facial masks, cleansing devices, and sun care products; and makeup products, such as lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

