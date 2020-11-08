Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. Has $260,000 Stake in Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM)

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. increased its stake in shares of Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM) by 11.8% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 9,709 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,022 shares during the quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings in Iron Mountain were worth $260,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Iron Mountain by 3.9% in the second quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC now owns 9,270 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $242,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the period. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. boosted its holdings in Iron Mountain by 15.8% in the 2nd quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 2,634 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 359 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its position in Iron Mountain by 7.5% in the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 5,144 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $138,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares during the last quarter. Pegasus Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Iron Mountain by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Pegasus Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,355 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $331,000 after purchasing an additional 405 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its position in shares of Iron Mountain by 1.7% during the second quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 24,561 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $641,000 after buying an additional 410 shares during the last quarter. 83.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Iron Mountain stock opened at $26.81 on Friday. Iron Mountain Incorporated has a 52-week low of $21.00 and a 52-week high of $34.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.67 billion, a PE ratio of 58.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.54, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $27.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.16.

Iron Mountain (NYSE:IRM) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.24). Iron Mountain had a net margin of 4.82% and a return on equity of 21.19%. The business had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $992.08 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.32 earnings per share. Iron Mountain’s revenue was down 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Iron Mountain Incorporated will post 2.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 15th will be paid a $0.6185 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 14th. This represents a $2.47 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.23%. Iron Mountain’s dividend payout ratio is currently 107.86%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Iron Mountain from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $30.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, October 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.75.

Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE: IRM), founded in 1951, is the global leader for storage and information management services. Trusted by more than 225,000 organizations around the world, and with a real estate network of more than 90 million square feet across more than 1,480 facilities in approximately 50 countries, Iron Mountain stores and protects billions of valued assets, including critical business information, highly sensitive data, and cultural and historical artifacts.

