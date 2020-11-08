Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment (CHMI) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment (NYSE:CHMI) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Monday, November 9th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.33 per share for the quarter. Individual interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment (NYSE:CHMI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.17. Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment had a positive return on equity of 15.33% and a negative net margin of 70.69%. On average, analysts expect Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NYSE CHMI opened at $9.79 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $9.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $167.21 million, a P/E ratio of -2.77 and a beta of 1.28. Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment has a fifty-two week low of $2.76 and a fifty-two week high of $16.02.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 30th were issued a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.03%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 29th. Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.73%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 25th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $12.00 price objective on shares of Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment in a report on Sunday, August 2nd. Finally, ValuEngine raised Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.30.

Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment Company Profile

Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment Corporation, a residential real estate finance company, acquires, invests in, and manages residential mortgage assets in the United States. The company operates through Investments in RMBS, Investments in Servicing Related Assets, and All Other segments. It manages a portfolio of servicing related assets, residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS), and invest in prime residential mortgage loans, as well as other residential mortgage assets.

