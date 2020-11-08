Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. Buys 700 Shares of ALPS Medical Breakthroughs ETF (NYSEARCA:SBIO)

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. increased its stake in ALPS Medical Breakthroughs ETF (NYSEARCA:SBIO) by 12.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,379 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 700 shares during the quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings in ALPS Medical Breakthroughs ETF were worth $262,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wealthstreet Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of ALPS Medical Breakthroughs ETF by 1.1% in the third quarter. Wealthstreet Investment Advisors LLC now owns 32,986 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,357,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the period. Summit Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in ALPS Medical Breakthroughs ETF by 9.0% during the 3rd quarter. Summit Financial Group Inc. now owns 9,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $372,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares during the last quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in ALPS Medical Breakthroughs ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $295,000. Fulcrum Equity Management bought a new stake in ALPS Medical Breakthroughs ETF in the second quarter worth about $495,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in ALPS Medical Breakthroughs ETF in the second quarter worth about $100,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA SBIO opened at $46.09 on Friday. ALPS Medical Breakthroughs ETF has a fifty-two week low of $25.10 and a fifty-two week high of $48.19. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $43.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $41.58.

