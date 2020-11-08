Dupont Capital Management Corp Sells 1,248 Shares of Lattice Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:LSCC)

Dupont Capital Management Corp reduced its position in shares of Lattice Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:LSCC) by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,624 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 1,248 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Lattice Semiconductor were worth $539,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 217.5% during the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 173,468 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,925,000 after purchasing an additional 118,832 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Lattice Semiconductor during the first quarter worth about $532,000. Mackay Shields LLC grew its holdings in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 338.7% during the second quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 52,200 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,482,000 after purchasing an additional 40,300 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 10.1% during the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 82,232 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,335,000 after purchasing an additional 7,543 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 190,533.2% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,672,678 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $75,877,000 after purchasing an additional 2,671,276 shares during the last quarter.

In related news, VP Stephen Douglass sold 17,550 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.18, for a total transaction of $477,009.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 60,672 shares in the company, valued at $1,649,064.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director David Jeffrey Richardson sold 39,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.01, for a total value of $1,145,895.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 23,028 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $668,042.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 81,780 shares of company stock worth $2,369,658 over the last ninety days. 1.24% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price objective on Lattice Semiconductor from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Cowen lifted their price objective on Lattice Semiconductor from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Lattice Semiconductor from $23.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. TheStreet raised Lattice Semiconductor from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. Finally, Craig Hallum lifted their price objective on Lattice Semiconductor from $19.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.43.

Shares of NASDAQ:LSCC opened at $39.58 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.18, a current ratio of 3.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Lattice Semiconductor Co. has a twelve month low of $13.54 and a twelve month high of $39.90. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $31.88 and its 200-day moving average is $28.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 119.94, a PEG ratio of 10.03 and a beta of 0.95.

Lattice Semiconductor (NASDAQ:LSCC) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.11. Lattice Semiconductor had a return on equity of 16.60% and a net margin of 11.31%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Lattice Semiconductor Co. will post 0.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Lattice Semiconductor

Lattice Semiconductor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops and sells semiconductor technologies in Asia, Europe, and the Americas. The company offers field programmable gate arrays that consist of five product family lines, including the ECP, MachXO, iCE40, and CrossLink, as well as power and thermal management products; and development kits and boards.

