LiveRamp (NYSE:RAMP) Stock Price Up 6.4%

Nov 8th, 2020

Shares of LiveRamp Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RAMP) rose 6.4% on Friday . The stock traded as high as $76.25 and last traded at $76.03. Approximately 1,013,168 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 42% from the average daily volume of 714,982 shares. The stock had previously closed at $71.44.

RAMP has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. 140166 boosted their target price on LiveRamp from $60.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on LiveRamp from $57.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on LiveRamp from $52.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded LiveRamp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company restated a “buy” rating and issued a $66.00 price objective on shares of LiveRamp in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $61.09.

The firm has a market capitalization of $5.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -49.37 and a beta of 1.60. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $57.95 and a 200-day moving average of $48.60.

LiveRamp (NYSE:RAMP) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.16. The business had revenue of $99.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $88.71 million. LiveRamp had a negative return on equity of 8.82% and a negative net margin of 26.19%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 19.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.24) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that LiveRamp Holdings, Inc. will post -1.88 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director William J. Henderson sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.50, for a total transaction of $618,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 26,263 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,352,544.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director John L. Battelle sold 770 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.07, for a total value of $39,323.90. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 29,226 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,492,571.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 129,839 shares of company stock worth $7,161,119 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 5.29% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of RAMP. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. acquired a new position in LiveRamp during the 2nd quarter worth $1,462,000. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in LiveRamp by 101.8% during the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 13,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $571,000 after buying an additional 6,786 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in LiveRamp by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 205,413 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,724,000 after buying an additional 5,337 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in LiveRamp by 13.8% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 831,603 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,318,000 after buying an additional 101,042 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in LiveRamp by 11.7% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 335,956 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,267,000 after buying an additional 35,261 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.35% of the company’s stock.

LiveRamp Holdings, Inc, a technology company, provides enterprise data connectivity platform solutions in the United States, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers IdentityLink, a true people-based identifier that provides onboarding, identity resolution, data network, and measurement and analytics solutions.

