DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Purchases 6,902 Shares of Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its position in shares of Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS) by 57.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,842 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,902 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in Hasbro were worth $1,512,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of HAS. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Hasbro by 3.2% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 60,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,104,000 after buying an additional 1,884 shares during the period. AXA increased its holdings in shares of Hasbro by 131.2% in the first quarter. AXA now owns 6,322 shares of the company’s stock worth $453,000 after buying an additional 3,587 shares during the period. DNB Asset Management AS increased its holdings in shares of Hasbro by 4.4% in the second quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 16,484 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,235,000 after buying an additional 688 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Hasbro by 3.6% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 64,021 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,798,000 after buying an additional 2,220 shares during the period. Finally, CHICAGO TRUST Co NA increased its holdings in shares of Hasbro by 3.5% in the second quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA now owns 10,701 shares of the company’s stock worth $802,000 after buying an additional 366 shares during the period. 78.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently commented on HAS. Barclays lifted their price objective on Hasbro from $90.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Hasbro from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $73.00 to $100.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 30th. TheStreet upgraded Hasbro from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, October 26th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Hasbro from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $69.00 to $90.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Finally, Truist boosted their price target on Hasbro from $75.00 to $82.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Hasbro has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $89.11.

In related news, CEO Brian Goldner sold 75,550 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.41, for a total value of $6,301,625.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 133,355 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,123,140.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director Linda Kay Zecher sold 818 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.61, for a total value of $65,120.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,940 shares in the company, valued at $950,543.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 8.60% of the company’s stock.

Hasbro stock opened at $84.34 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.62. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $83.81 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $77.02. Hasbro, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $41.33 and a fifty-two week high of $109.50. The stock has a market cap of $11.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.49, a PEG ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.90.

Hasbro (NASDAQ:HAS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 26th. The company reported $1.88 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67 by $0.21. Hasbro had a return on equity of 17.99% and a net margin of 7.44%. The firm had revenue of $1.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.74 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.84 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Hasbro, Inc. will post 3.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Hasbro, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a play and entertainment company. The company's U.S. and Canada segment markets and sells action figures, arts and crafts, and creative play products; electronic toys and related electronic interactive products; fashion and other dolls, infant products, play sets, preschool toys, plush products, and sports action blasters and accessories; and vehicles and toy-related specialty products, as well as traditional board games, and trading card and role-playing games primarily in the United States and Canada.

