DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Purchases 50,538 Shares of Equitable Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EQH)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its position in Equitable Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EQH) by 124.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 91,072 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 50,538 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in Equitable were worth $1,634,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of EQH. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lifted its stake in Equitable by 145.4% in the second quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 2,839,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,769,000 after acquiring an additional 1,682,223 shares during the period. Man Group plc lifted its stake in Equitable by 1,963.8% in the second quarter. Man Group plc now owns 1,237,961 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,880,000 after acquiring an additional 1,177,976 shares during the period. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC purchased a new stake in Equitable in the third quarter worth $19,285,000. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its stake in Equitable by 84,063.4% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 875,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,885,000 after acquiring an additional 874,259 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its stake in Equitable by 6.7% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,752,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $169,822,000 after acquiring an additional 735,185 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.09% of the company’s stock.

Get Equitable alerts:

A number of analysts recently commented on EQH shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Equitable from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. ValuEngine lowered Equitable from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada raised Equitable from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $21.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 2nd. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Equitable from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Equitable from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Equitable currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.57.

Equitable stock opened at $22.60 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.62. The company has a market cap of $9.99 billion, a P/E ratio of -21.52 and a beta of 1.64. Equitable Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $9.89 and a 52-week high of $27.30.

Equitable (NYSE:EQH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.06. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.38 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Equitable Holdings, Inc. will post 4.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Equitable Company Profile

Equitable Holdings, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Individual Retirement, Group Retirement, Investment Management and Research, and Protection Solutions. The Individual Retirement segment offers a suite of variable annuity products primarily to affluent and high net worth individuals.

Further Reading: What is a dead cat bounce?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EQH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Equitable Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EQH).

Receive News & Ratings for Equitable Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equitable and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.