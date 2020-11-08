Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Shares Purchased by Trellis Advisors LLC

Trellis Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 1.2% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 572 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 7 shares during the period. Amazon.com makes up approximately 1.3% of Trellis Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Trellis Advisors LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $1,801,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Lountzis Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Amazon.com during the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. Newfound Research LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the third quarter valued at $41,000. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the third quarter valued at $54,000. James Investment Research Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the second quarter valued at $55,000. Finally, Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new position in Amazon.com in the second quarter valued at $69,000. Institutional investors own 57.32% of the company’s stock.

Get Amazon.com alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ AMZN opened at $3,311.37 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $3,165.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2,918.94. Amazon.com, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1,626.03 and a fifty-two week high of $3,552.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $1,661.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 96.97, a P/E/G ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.88.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 3rd. The e-commerce giant reported $12.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $7.41 by $4.96. Amazon.com had a net margin of 4.99% and a return on equity of 24.49%. The business had revenue of $96.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $92.56 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $4.23 earnings per share. Amazon.com’s revenue was up 37.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 33.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have issued reports on AMZN shares. Mizuho lifted their price target on Amazon.com from $3,700.00 to $4,000.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 9th. Bank of America boosted their price target on Amazon.com from $3,280.00 to $3,560.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Monness Crespi & Hardt boosted their price target on Amazon.com from $3,750.00 to $4,000.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their target price on Amazon.com from $3,550.00 to $3,600.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, Edward Jones restated a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Friday, July 31st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $3,580.13.

In related news, CEO Jeffrey A. Wilke sold 1,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,174.18, for a total transaction of $3,809,016.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at $31,741,800. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jeffrey A. Wilke sold 750 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,304.28, for a total transaction of $2,478,210.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,042,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 12,435 shares of company stock worth $38,747,211 over the last 90 days. 16.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Amazon.com Company Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

Further Reading: What is Green Investing?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMZN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN).

Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.