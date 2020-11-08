DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Acquires New Shares in Allogene Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALLO)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new position in Allogene Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALLO) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 41,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,554,000.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Allogene Therapeutics by 43.5% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,881,314 shares of the company’s stock worth $251,839,000 after buying an additional 1,781,863 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Allogene Therapeutics by 10,406.9% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,068,448 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,750,000 after acquiring an additional 1,058,279 shares during the last quarter. Hillhouse Capital Advisors LTD. acquired a new position in Allogene Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth $34,256,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Allogene Therapeutics by 138.8% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 363,869 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,580,000 after acquiring an additional 211,485 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its position in Allogene Therapeutics by 100.0% during the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 355,546 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,894,000 after acquiring an additional 177,777 shares during the last quarter. 62.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Allogene Therapeutics stock opened at $27.80 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.87 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.05 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $37.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $38.41. Allogene Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $17.43 and a 12-month high of $55.00.

Allogene Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALLO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.52) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.54) by $0.02. On average, equities analysts predict that Allogene Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.14 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on ALLO shares. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 price target on shares of Allogene Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Allogene Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $55.00 target price for the company. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Allogene Therapeutics in a research report on Sunday, August 9th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Allogene Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Allogene Therapeutics in a report on Sunday, August 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $47.85.

In other news, insider Alison Moore sold 44,574 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $1,782,960.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 161,536 shares in the company, valued at $6,461,440. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, General Counsel Veer Bhavnagri sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.52, for a total transaction of $913,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 378,902 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,837,501.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 205,950 shares of company stock valued at $8,193,029 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 31.30% of the company’s stock.

Allogene Therapeutics Company Profile

Allogene Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage immuno-oncology company, develops and commercializes genetically engineered allogeneic T cell therapies for the treatment of cancer. The company is developing UCART19, an allogeneic chimeric antigen receptor (CAR) T cell product candidate, which is in Phase I clinical trials for the treatment of pediatric and adult patients with R/R CD19 positive B-cell ALL; ALLO-501, an anti-CD19 allogeneic CAR T cell product candidate that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of R/R non-Hodgkin lymphoma; and ALLO-501A for the treatment R/R large B-cell lymphoma or transformed follicular lymphoma.

