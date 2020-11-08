DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Acquires New Shares in Allogene Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALLO)

Posted by on Nov 8th, 2020

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new position in Allogene Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALLO) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 41,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,554,000.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Allogene Therapeutics by 43.5% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,881,314 shares of the company’s stock worth $251,839,000 after buying an additional 1,781,863 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Allogene Therapeutics by 10,406.9% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,068,448 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,750,000 after acquiring an additional 1,058,279 shares during the last quarter. Hillhouse Capital Advisors LTD. acquired a new position in Allogene Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth $34,256,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Allogene Therapeutics by 138.8% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 363,869 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,580,000 after acquiring an additional 211,485 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its position in Allogene Therapeutics by 100.0% during the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 355,546 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,894,000 after acquiring an additional 177,777 shares during the last quarter. 62.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Allogene Therapeutics stock opened at $27.80 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.87 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.05 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $37.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $38.41. Allogene Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $17.43 and a 12-month high of $55.00.

Allogene Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALLO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.52) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.54) by $0.02. On average, equities analysts predict that Allogene Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.14 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on ALLO shares. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 price target on shares of Allogene Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Allogene Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $55.00 target price for the company. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Allogene Therapeutics in a research report on Sunday, August 9th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Allogene Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Allogene Therapeutics in a report on Sunday, August 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $47.85.

In other news, insider Alison Moore sold 44,574 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $1,782,960.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 161,536 shares in the company, valued at $6,461,440. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, General Counsel Veer Bhavnagri sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.52, for a total transaction of $913,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 378,902 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,837,501.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 205,950 shares of company stock valued at $8,193,029 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 31.30% of the company’s stock.

Allogene Therapeutics Company Profile

Allogene Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage immuno-oncology company, develops and commercializes genetically engineered allogeneic T cell therapies for the treatment of cancer. The company is developing UCART19, an allogeneic chimeric antigen receptor (CAR) T cell product candidate, which is in Phase I clinical trials for the treatment of pediatric and adult patients with R/R CD19 positive B-cell ALL; ALLO-501, an anti-CD19 allogeneic CAR T cell product candidate that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of R/R non-Hodgkin lymphoma; and ALLO-501A for the treatment R/R large B-cell lymphoma or transformed follicular lymphoma.

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Allogene Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALLO)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Purchases 6,902 Shares of Hasbro, Inc.
DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Purchases 50,538 Shares of Equitable Holdings, Inc.
Amazon.com, Inc. Shares Purchased by Trellis Advisors LLC
DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Acquires New Shares in Allogene Therapeutics, Inc.
American Research & Management Co. Raises Holdings in Amazon.com, Inc.
40,100 Shares in BridgeBio Pharma, Inc. Acquired by DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale
