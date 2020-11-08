American Research & Management Co. Raises Holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

American Research & Management Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,599 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after buying an additional 8 shares during the period. Amazon.com makes up 2.4% of American Research & Management Co.’s holdings, making the stock its 14th largest position. American Research & Management Co.’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $8,184,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. DRH Investments Inc. grew its stake in Amazon.com by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. DRH Investments Inc. now owns 6,207 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $17,124,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank boosted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 6.4% in the second quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 88,908 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $275,606,000 after buying an additional 5,326 shares during the last quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 4.2% in the second quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC now owns 22,214 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $59,541,000 after buying an additional 888 shares during the last quarter. Kore Private Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 13.9% in the second quarter. Kore Private Wealth LLC now owns 6,101 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $16,831,000 after buying an additional 743 shares during the last quarter. Finally, McCollum Christoferson Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 2.3% in the third quarter. McCollum Christoferson Group LLC now owns 3,243 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $10,211,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. 57.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Amazon.com alerts:

In other Amazon.com news, CEO Jeffrey A. Wilke sold 1,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,174.18, for a total value of $3,809,016.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at $31,741,800. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 6,945 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,061.74, for a total transaction of $21,263,784.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 82,599 shares in the company, valued at approximately $252,896,662.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 12,435 shares of company stock worth $38,747,211. 16.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Friday, October 30th. BidaskClub upgraded Amazon.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 31st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Amazon.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $3,436.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 19th. Benchmark increased their price target on Amazon.com from $3,800.00 to $4,000.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered their price target on Amazon.com from $3,700.00 to $3,500.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $3,580.13.

Shares of Amazon.com stock opened at $3,311.37 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $3,165.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $2,918.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Amazon.com, Inc. has a twelve month low of $1,626.03 and a twelve month high of $3,552.25. The stock has a market cap of $1,661.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 96.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 1.29.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 3rd. The e-commerce giant reported $12.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.41 by $4.96. The company had revenue of $96.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $92.56 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 4.99% and a return on equity of 24.49%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $4.23 EPS. Analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 33.48 earnings per share for the current year.

Amazon.com Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

Featured Article: What is the return on assets (ROA) ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.