40,100 Shares in BridgeBio Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBIO) Acquired by DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new position in BridgeBio Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBIO) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 40,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,450,000.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in BridgeBio Pharma by 57.2% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,305 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 475 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in BridgeBio Pharma by 410.9% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,000 after buying an additional 2,260 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in BridgeBio Pharma in the third quarter worth approximately $138,000. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in BridgeBio Pharma in the second quarter worth approximately $156,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in BridgeBio Pharma by 499.8% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 6,082 shares of the company’s stock worth $196,000 after buying an additional 5,068 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.72% of the company’s stock.

BBIO opened at $39.38 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.55 and a beta of 0.34. BridgeBio Pharma, Inc. has a 1-year low of $14.23 and a 1-year high of $48.36. The business has a 50 day moving average of $39.33 and a 200-day moving average of $32.88. The company has a current ratio of 9.30, a quick ratio of 9.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43.

BridgeBio Pharma (NASDAQ:BBIO) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.98) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.90) by ($0.08). Equities analysts predict that BridgeBio Pharma, Inc. will post -3.61 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Cameron Turtle sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.06, for a total value of $92,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 15,068 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $558,420.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Charles J. Homcy sold 81,057 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.83, for a total value of $2,985,329.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 139,013 shares of company stock valued at $5,216,105. 40.32% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

BBIO has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. HC Wainwright upped their target price on BridgeBio Pharma from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 12th. BidaskClub raised BridgeBio Pharma from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised BridgeBio Pharma from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on BridgeBio Pharma from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on BridgeBio Pharma from $43.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.18.

BridgeBio Pharma, Inc engages in the discovery, development, and delivery of various medicines for genetic diseases. The company has a pipeline of 20 development programs that include product candidates ranging from early discovery to late-stage development. Its products in development programs include BBP-265, an oral small molecule transthyretin (TTR), which is ongoing Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of TTR amyloidosis, including cardiomyopathy and polyneuropathy manifestations; infigratinib, an oral FGFR1-3 selective tyrosine kinase inhibitor for the treatment of FGFR-driven cancers and achondroplasia; BBP-631, a preclinical adeno-associated virus gene transfer product candidate for the treatment of congenital adrenal hyperplasia caused by 21OHD; and BBP-454, a preclinical development program for small molecule inhibitors of KRAS for the treatment of pan-mutant KRAS-driven cancers.

