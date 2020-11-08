Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Has $292.28 Million Position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 0.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 92,825 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 850 shares during the period. Amazon.com comprises approximately 2.0% of Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $292,280,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Amazon.com by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 399 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $1,256,000 after purchasing an additional 3 shares during the last quarter. RVW Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. RVW Wealth LLC now owns 465 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $1,283,000 after acquiring an additional 4 shares in the last quarter. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO boosted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO now owns 390 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $1,076,000 after acquiring an additional 4 shares in the last quarter. Peterson Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Amazon.com by 1.7% in the second quarter. Peterson Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 243 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $670,000 after buying an additional 4 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wambolt & Associates LLC boosted its position in Amazon.com by 1.9% in the second quarter. Wambolt & Associates LLC now owns 214 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $590,000 after buying an additional 4 shares in the last quarter. 57.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Amazon.com alerts:

NASDAQ:AMZN opened at $3,311.37 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.11. The firm has a market cap of $1,661.48 billion, a PE ratio of 96.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 1.29. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $3,165.49 and a 200-day moving average price of $2,918.94. Amazon.com, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1,626.03 and a fifty-two week high of $3,552.25.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 3rd. The e-commerce giant reported $12.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.41 by $4.96. The business had revenue of $96.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $92.56 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 24.49% and a net margin of 4.99%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 37.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $4.23 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 33.48 EPS for the current year.

In other news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 292 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,173.12, for a total transaction of $926,551.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 6,281 shares in the company, valued at $19,930,366.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 6,945 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,061.74, for a total value of $21,263,784.30. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 82,599 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $252,896,662.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 12,435 shares of company stock valued at $38,747,211. 16.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

AMZN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. SVB Leerink initiated coverage on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Friday, July 24th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $2,850.00 to $3,500.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. JMP Securities upped their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $2,850.00 to $4,075.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Guggenheim upped their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $2,700.00 to $3,600.00 in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Amazon.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, October 31st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $3,580.13.

Amazon.com Company Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

Featured Article: Google Finance Portfolio Tips and Tricks



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMZN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN).

Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.