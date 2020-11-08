DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Makes New Investment in LHC Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LHCG)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new position in LHC Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LHCG) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor purchased 7,500 shares of the health services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,539,000.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of LHC Group by 74.9% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 26,888 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $4,687,000 after acquiring an additional 11,513 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of LHC Group by 172.3% during the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 6,088 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $1,061,000 after purchasing an additional 3,852 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of LHC Group by 21.1% during the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 76,299 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $13,296,000 after purchasing an additional 13,301 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of LHC Group by 8.2% during the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 17,019 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $2,967,000 after purchasing an additional 1,292 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of LHC Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,568,000.

In other news, Director W Earl Reed III sold 4,700 shares of LHC Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.00, for a total transaction of $958,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 109,049 shares in the company, valued at $22,245,996. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 4.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages recently commented on LHCG. Stephens increased their price target on LHC Group from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research downgraded LHC Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $228.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Oppenheimer increased their target price on LHC Group from $245.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. BidaskClub upgraded shares of LHC Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, UBS Group lowered shares of LHC Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $170.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $202.00.

LHC Group stock opened at $226.32 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.31 billion, a PE ratio of 68.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.73 and a beta of 0.62. LHC Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $100.00 and a 12-month high of $236.56. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $215.70 and a 200-day moving average price of $184.58.

LHC Group (NASDAQ:LHCG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The health services provider reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.29. LHC Group had a net margin of 5.00% and a return on equity of 9.78%. The business had revenue of $530.68 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $520.40 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.26 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that LHC Group, Inc. will post 5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

LHC Group Company Profile

LHC Group, Inc, a health care provider, specializes in the post-acute continuum of care primarily for Medicare beneficiaries in the United States. The company's Home Health Services segment offers home nursing services, including wound care and dressing changes, cardiac rehabilitation, infusion therapy, pain management, pharmaceutical administration, skilled observation and assessment, and patient education; medically-oriented social services; and physical, occupational, and speech therapy services.

