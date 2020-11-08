Heritage Investors Management Corp Increases Stock Holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Heritage Investors Management Corp raised its holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 10,733 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after buying an additional 572 shares during the period. Amazon.com makes up approximately 1.8% of Heritage Investors Management Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Heritage Investors Management Corp’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $33,795,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Amazon.com by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 16,051,633 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $44,283,569,000 after buying an additional 212,006 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Amazon.com by 18.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,516,147 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $12,459,236,000 after buying an additional 704,255 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Amazon.com by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,922,215 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $5,303,045,000 after buying an additional 36,764 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its position in shares of Amazon.com by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 1,673,551 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $4,617,026,000 after buying an additional 38,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,650,329 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $4,552,963,000 after purchasing an additional 31,015 shares during the last quarter. 57.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AMZN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on Amazon.com from $3,300.00 to $3,800.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Friday, October 30th. SunTrust Banks restated a “buy” rating and set a $3,600.00 price objective (up from $3,400.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Monday, October 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Amazon.com from $4,000.00 to $4,050.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $3,580.13.

AMZN opened at $3,311.37 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $3,165.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2,918.94. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 52 week low of $1,626.03 and a 52 week high of $3,552.25. The company has a market cap of $1,661.48 billion, a PE ratio of 96.97, a P/E/G ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 1.29.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The e-commerce giant reported $12.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $7.41 by $4.96. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 24.49% and a net margin of 4.99%. The company had revenue of $96.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $92.56 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $4.23 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 37.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 33.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Jeffrey A. Wilke sold 750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,304.28, for a total value of $2,478,210.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,042,800. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Brian T. Olsavsky sold 1,377 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,173.12, for a total value of $4,369,386.24. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 2,638 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,370,690.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 12,435 shares of company stock worth $38,747,211 in the last quarter. 16.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

