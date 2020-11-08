Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Stock Holdings Cut by Progressive Investment Management Corp

Progressive Investment Management Corp trimmed its position in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 2.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,329 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 149 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com accounts for approximately 7.9% of Progressive Investment Management Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Progressive Investment Management Corp’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $19,928,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd raised its stake in Amazon.com by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 28,857 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $90,862,000 after acquiring an additional 866 shares during the period. Financial Life Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the third quarter worth about $642,000. LVW Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Amazon.com by 1.7% in the third quarter. LVW Advisors LLC now owns 1,712 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $5,391,000 after buying an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Hapanowicz & Associates Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in Amazon.com in the third quarter valued at approximately $324,000. Finally, Madrona Financial Services LLC lifted its position in Amazon.com by 31.4% in the third quarter. Madrona Financial Services LLC now owns 134 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $422,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. 57.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AMZN stock opened at $3,311.37 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1,661.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 96.97, a PEG ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $3,165.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2,918.94. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 52 week low of $1,626.03 and a 52 week high of $3,552.25.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 3rd. The e-commerce giant reported $12.37 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.41 by $4.96. The business had revenue of $96.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $92.56 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 24.49% and a net margin of 4.99%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $4.23 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 33.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 6,945 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,061.74, for a total transaction of $21,263,784.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 82,599 shares in the company, valued at approximately $252,896,662.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Jonathan Rubinstein sold 329 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,061.74, for a total value of $1,007,312.46. Following the sale, the director now owns 7,209 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,072,083.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 12,435 shares of company stock valued at $38,747,211. Insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have weighed in on AMZN. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Amazon.com from $3,000.00 to $3,600.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 27th. JMP Securities upped their target price on Amazon.com from $2,850.00 to $4,075.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. SVB Leerink assumed coverage on Amazon.com in a report on Friday, July 24th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein increased their target price on Amazon.com from $3,400.00 to $3,700.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $3,580.13.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

